Obituary for Donelda M. Hemming

Donelda M. "Donna" Hemming, age 76, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis.
Donna was born on July 5, 1945, in Blackduck, MN, the daughter of George and Gladys (Gilbertson) Nelson. She was happily married to Gerald Hemming.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Lori (James) Theis; grandchildren, Cortney and Sarah, Nicholas, Megan, Anthony and Maria; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Sharon) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle; brother, Steven Nelson; sister, Vonnie (John) Bear; daughter-in-law, Shannon.
A Gathering of Family and Friends, Celebrating Donna's life, will be held at The Wilds Golf Club, 3151 Wilds Ridge, Prior Lake, beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at