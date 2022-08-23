Obituary for Donna A. Kirkpatrick

Donna Ann Kirkpatrick, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in her home located in Chanhassen.
She was an amazing woman of God and a loving wife and mother. She was survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Bruce Kirkpatrick and her daughter and best friend, Ashlee Kirkpatrick.
Donna was born February 13, 1956, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She grew up in a very close-knit family. However, she didn't just extend that love toward family but to everyone she came across every single day of her life. As a young child, she would bring home stray people instead of stray animals. She would call home during school and tell her mom (Myrtle Kim Dunn -deceased) that so and so will be coming over for dinner because they didn't have a place to go that night. No matter what was going on she always had room in her life for people. She made a career of it. She became a well-known social worker in Child Protection and Family Services first in Honolulu and then in California where she met the love of her life, Bruce.
Once married on November 19, 1989, they were called to Minnesota. Bruce was coming to start a children's radio station, Radio Aahs, while Donna continued to work as a social worker, but God had different plans. God called them into full time ministry. They took Bruces background of theatre and Donnas background of social work and put it together to build almost a 30-year ministry, Homeward Bound Theatre Company. Donna took her love for people and helped hundreds of teenagers/young people navigate the hardships of life in a healthy, Godly way. She taught them how to stand for what is right and do the hard thing instead of succumbing to peer pressure and the expectations of the world. Not only did they help the young people that came to them; they empowered them to take what they learned and help others too. They traveled around the upper Midwest to schools, churches, youth camps etc. teaching other young people and adults how to navigate the world through drama and testimonial speaking. Countless times over the years, Donna with her husband helped young people who came from all kinds of backgrounds, family situations and circumstances be used by God to help their peers in similar situations. Even though she had one daughter, Ashlee, she had many more children and grandchildren that she mentored and was a mom too through her years of ministry.
If you know her at any capacity or the family, you are invited to attend her Celebration of Life. It will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church in Bloomington at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. Come and experience the love that Donna Ann Kirkpatrick had on her family, friends, and the world.
In lieu of flowers, you can give a 100% tax deductible donation to Donna's ministry, Homeward Bound Theatre Company, at www.homewardboundtheatre.org/support/ or you can send cards to Bruce and Ashlee at Homeward Bound Theatre Company P.O. Box 661, Chanhassen, MN 55317