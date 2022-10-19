Obituary for Donna C. Kopp

Donna C. (née Trende) Kopp, age 92, of Minnetonka, passed away October 11, 2022.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; siblings, Lavonne, Dale, Carol, Gerald; children, Steven, Judie, Kenneth; grandson, Army Ranger Cpl Benjamin Kopp.
Survived by children, Diane Remus, Richard, Joan Sienko, Jean Pearson, Kevin (Jean), Jeffrey, and Duane; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Al (Lonnie) Trende and Jim (Colleen)Trende, many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Donna was stoic, strong, humble, tough, smart, and hardworking. She was the most caring woman who always put family needs first. Donna, was deeply respected and will be missed by all who knew her. Special thank you to the staff of Minnesota Hospice for their dedication and wonderful care of mom.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 25 with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 13505 Excelsior Blvd, Mtka. Luncheon to follow the mass. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery, Chaska.