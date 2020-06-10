Obituary for Donna G. York

Donna G. York, a longtime resident of California and a native of Coleraine, MN, died Thursday May 28, 2020 at Nagel Assisted Living in Waconia, at the age of 80 years, seven months and 17 days.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Church in Chanhassen.
Donna Gayle (Sackett) York was born October 11, 1939 in Coleraine, MN the daughter of Warren and Luella (Gauthier) Sackett. Donna grew up in Coleraine and was a graduate of the Greenway High School. She had lived in southern California for many years prior to returning to Minnesota in 2013.
Donna was very proud of her career in clerical and administration work, especially the opportunity she had to work for NASA. She enjoyed Hollywood, classic movies and following the lives of the movie stars. Donna will be remembered for always being happy and having a sparkling personality.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Luella Sackett; husband, Jerry York; brothers and sisters, Warren, Dick, Vernon Dood, Patty Gould, Lois Litten, Wally and Allen.
Donna is survived by her loving family: sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Tina Jesse, Gordon and Ruth Jesse, Scott and Nicole Jesse; grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sister, Joan Evanoff; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com