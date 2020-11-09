Obituary for Donna M. Arnold

Donna Mae Arnold, age 85 of Burnsville, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Pierre Sr.; daughter, Cheryl; and daughter-in-law, Sandra.
She is survived by her children, Carol (Richard) Smith, Pierre Jr. (Thu) and Jeffrey (Tamny); grandchildren, Jason (Rhea), Sarah (Adam), Pierre III (Alisha), Josephine (Tony), Bao (Hanh), Chelsey (Richard) and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jeremy, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Mitchael, Bryson, Delayney, Ameilyah, Vy and Emma; many other relatives and friends.
Donna enjoyed flowers, gardening and taking care of her lawn. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage. Interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Burnsville.
