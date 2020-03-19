Obituary for Donna M. Eide

Donna Marie Eide (Skaja) passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 67 at HCMC in Minneapolis. Her passing was unexpected and was due to a brain aneurysm.
Donna was born in Chisolm, MN on November 26, 1952. She was a beautiful and kind soul, truly one of a kind person that will be greatly missed by all she knew. However, we still have the incredibly wonderful memories we shared together with her and those will stay in our hearts forever!
Donna is survived by her husband and best friend, Curtis Eide. Donna is also survived by her loving sisters and brother, Carrie Luthy and Pat Sheehan of Divide, CO as well as Jeanette Walberg of Maple Plain, MN and Jerry Skaja of Park Rapids; her son, Greg Alexander of Savage, MN; her daughter, Alyssa Goetz of Las Vegas, NV; and a long list of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and more.
A celebration of life will be held at our house this coming summer, as home is where Donna was most in her element. We will gather to remember her and share stories of the joy she undoubtedly brought to all our lives. While we wish everyone could be with us know, due to the ongoing health crisis, we are having a small family gathering this Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m.
Donations are being accept via GoFundMe and can be found by following this link: gf.me/u/xrjbjk or searching GoFundMe for: Fundraiser for Donna Eide. Any help will be greatly appreciated.
THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR SUPPORT DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY DONNA REST GRACEFULLY AND PEACEFULLY AS ONE OF THE MOST DIVINE ANGELS TO HAVE EVER WALKED THIS EARTH.