Obituary for Donna M. Friedges

Donna Mae Friedges, age 83, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep at her home on Wednesday November 23.
Donna was born on January 15, 1939, the daughter of James and Ella (Pelant) Vlasak. She married Raymond Friedges on August 6, 1960, in Montgomery, MN.
Donna lost her beloved husband, Ray 12 years earlier, but she maintained a love of life and lived every day to the fullest. She most enjoyed spending time at her lake home during the warm months. She also loved playing bingo with family and friends. There was always banter & laughter at the table when Donna was there.
Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, James and Ella.
Survived by children, Mike of Jordan, Annette Bradley (partner Bruce Pierson) of Atkin, Wayne of Montana, Brenda (Mike) Gottwalt of Carver, Barb Friedges (Dan Taylor) of Shakopee; grandchildren, Sarah, Jay, and Rachel Bradley, Matthew and Kayla Gottwalt, Tony (Bonnie) Taylor; great-grandchild, Parker White.
Visitation was Sunday, November 27, from 3 to 5 p.m., and Monday November 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, November 28 at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
