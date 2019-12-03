Obituary for Donna M. McDonald

Donna Mae McDonald, age 82, of Chaska, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato.
Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur, Fr. Chris Shofner officiated. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur beginning with a C.C.W. Rosary at 3:45 p.m. Visitation continued Wednesday morning from 8 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur.
Donna was born on August 19, 1937 to Leonard and Delores (Ziesmer) Anderley in Le Sueur. She was Baptized, made her first Holy Communion and Confirmed at St. Annes Catholic Church. She attended St. Annes Catholic School and Le Sueur High School. She married Joseph Dvorak on July 12, 1954. They were blessed with four children and later divorced. On August 27, 1976, she married Dean McDonald. They were blessed with a child, and she was blessed with six step-children.
Donna worked various jobs over the years, that would accommodate her life of tending to their Veal Farm in Carver. She fed the calves morning and night. The farm was a gathering place. After moving from the farm to Shakopee, she went to work at her sister-in-laws store, Classy Consignments. She truly loved working with new people every day. Donna was very devoted to her family and to everyone she knew and loved. She is deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Donald (Eileen) Dvorak of Esko, MN, and Michael W. (Linda) McDonald of Madison Lake, MN; step-children, Michael D. (Lynn) McDonald, Robert McDonald, Kate McDonald, Dean (Melody) McDonald, Richard McDonald, and Brian (Tricia) McDonald; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Dee) Anderley of Ramsey, MN, and Mary Jo (Robert) Greeley of Blue Earth, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents; three infant children; husband, Dean McDonald in 06; grandson, Jason McDonald; and brother, Jim (Mary) Anderley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Donna's family will then donate to the Ecumen Pathstone Life Enrichment Department in her honor.