Obituary for Donna Mae L. Schmieg

Donna Mae L. Schmieg, age 82 of Waconia passed away on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Donna was born on June 12, 1939 in Waconia, MN the daughter of Fred and Florence (Brandenburg) Wiebe and the 3rd eldest of her 13 siblings. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia and Confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska, MN. On January 10, 1959 Donna was united in marriage to Leon J. Schmieg at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. Urn Bearers are Donna’s grandchildren.
Donna loved and cared for her family with her whole heart. Her children and grandchildren kept her busy with countless activities, sporting events, and celebrations. She was an immensely proud Grandmother and now Great Grandmother to her two newest blessings, Waverly and Vivian. Donna always put God first and was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia, where she taught religion classes, as well as participated as a eucharist minister for many years. Her passion for helping and serving others particularly children brought her into a career at both St. Joseph Catholic School and then the Waconia School District helping as both a teacher’s aide, and later in the school library. In her downtime, she enjoyed coffee visits with her family and friends, going to the casino (with the occasional trips to Las Vegas with Leon), doing puzzles, cheering on her grandchildren in sports, and creating memories with her loved ones. Donna’s big heart, cheerful smile, and caring nature will be missed by many.
Donna Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; parents, Fred and Florence Wiebe; sons-in-law, Jeff Geyen, Jerry Buesgens; niece, Leslie Schmieg; nephew, Mitch Wiebe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou and Julius Jabs, Florence and Dave Kaufhold, Deborah Wiebe; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Phyllis Wiebe; sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Jack) Stein; brothers-in-law, Bert Schmieg, Allen Schmieg, Bernie Schmieg; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alphonse and Margaret Schmieg.
Donna Mae is survived by her loving family: children, Kevin Schmieg of Waconia, Laurie Buesgens of Waconia, Maria (Tom) Willems of Waconia, Lisa (Roch) Whittaker of Waconia, Cathy (Mick) Amundson of Waconia; grandchildren, Courtney Johnson, Kari (Luke) Graham, Whitney (Ben) Kortuem, Emily (Jesse) Jaworski, Alex (Whitney) Willems, Roch Whittaker and special friend Tori, Dillon Whittaker, Brady Amundson and special friend Kiersten, Mackenzie Amundson; great-grandchildren, Waverly Ann Graham, Vivian Rae Jaworski; brothers, Fred (Veronica) Wiebe, Bill (Barb) Wiebe, Bob (Judy) Wiebe, Gary Wiebe, Dick (Naomi) Wiebe, Ron Wiebe, Steve (Sue) Wiebe; sisters, Carol (Carl) Wachholz, Judy (Howard) Luedloff; sisters-in-law, Eileen (Arnie) Moe, Linda (Wayne) Plekkenphol, Carol Schmieg; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
