Obituary for Donna Story

Donna Story, age 87, of Prior Lake, passed away on April 11, 2020, at St. Gertrudes Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Shakopee.
She was born on January 29, 1933, in Flandreau, SD, to parents Edwin and Mathilda (Iverson) Johnson. Donna married Courtlin Elg Story, on November 26, 1951.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m., at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 5634 Lutheran Road, Prior Lake. Pastor John Vaughn will preside, Donna will be laid to rest at a private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis.
Forever loved, Donna will be forever missed by son, Jay (Lori) Story; daughter, Jonelle (Lee) Hennen; grandchildren, Dan (Jody) Hennen, Jenna (fiancé, Sam Johnson) Hennen, Lauren Story, Jessica Story, Robby Story; two great-grandchildren soon-to-be; other relatives and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by husband, Courtlin; parents, Edwin and Mathilda and eight siblings.