Obituary for Donny J. Garrison

Donny J. Garrison, age 85, of Savage, passed peacefully on March 24, 2023 as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Estella (Berrie) Garrison of Richfield.
He is survived by his darling wife Rose, sons Randy (Anamey), Kevin (Lois, deceased 2022), and Kelly (Kim), and grandchildren Aaron, Theresa, Korey, and Kaden.
His love for all things food (his favorites being barbecue ribs, watermelon, oranges, and ketchup), garage sales, watching westerns, and polka music were unmatched. He also enjoyed attending thrashing shows, tinkering in his garage, having breakfast with his crew at the Windmill Cafe, riding motorcycles, snoozing on the front porch, and attending antique car shows. He had a lively career of going from owning a rubbish business to a snow plow and lawn mowing service. There was never a dull moment when he lit up a room with his inviting energy. He had many stories to tell, all of which will continue to live on by those he touched around him.
A celebration of life will be held this May 5 of 2023 at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage.
