Obituary for Dora L. May

Dora Linda May, age 75 of Savage, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Dawn Elizabeth; parents, Concepcion and Leonor Sanchez also by a brother, David Sanchez.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Darrell; daughters, Debra (Brock) Olson and Diane (Aaron) Lee; grandchildren Darren and Dylan Olson, and Marin and Audra Lee; siblings, Sylvia (Charles) Boillot and Daniel (Mary) Sanchez, also by nieces nephews other relatives and many friends.
Dora was born on June 10, 1945 in San Antonio, TX and grew up attending St. Mary Magdalene Catholic School and Providence Catholic High School. She graduated from University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio with degrees in Elementary Education and Special Education. After graduating she taught at Benjamin Franklin School and met her husband Darrell May who was stationed in San Antonio at the time. They were married in San Antonio in 1972 and she then joined Darrell on his current assignment in Anchorage, AK. She taught preschool for two years in Alaska before Darrell was discharged and they moved to Darrell’s home state of Minnesota. Dora was a substitute teacher in several Twin Cities school districts before becoming a mom to two daughters. She was a dedicated Girl Scout leader, camp director, and service unit manager for many years. She volunteered frequently at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Savage where she attended church and her daughters went to school, and in 1990 she began a part-time job as a preschool teacher. She quickly transitioned to full time and a few years later became the director of St. John’s Steppingstones preschool. After 22 years at St. John’s Steppingstones Preschool, she retired in 2012 to be a full-time Grandma when her first grandchild was born, allowing her daughters the opportunity to continue to teach full time and pursue advanced degrees in education.
Visitation was held on Monday July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001) with a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment, St. John’s Cemetery.y.
