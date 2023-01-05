Obituary for Dorina A. Tipton

Dorina A. Tipton, (retired) passed peacefully on 29 December, 2022 at her home, age 78.
Dorina is survived by her husband, Dr. Edward; son, David; sisters, Kim and Krista; grandchildren, Annabelle and Lilliana.
Dorina will be remembered for a remarkable life. Born in Romania and living in New Jersey, Germany, Holland and Australia before finally settling in Minneapolis. Dorina was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She gave wholeheartedly and was an avid volunteer for Alzheimers awareness and support.
A life-long, highly-respected internal HR manager, recruiter, leader, coach, and mentor to thousands of co-workers from 1980 2010. All who knew Dorina were drawn to her warm and generous nature. She was widely respected for her honesty, care, and dedication. Some of Dorinas passions included gardening, photography, music, writing and poetry.
Dorina and husband, Eddie were avid travelers. Trips included to Romania to see her childhood neighborhood and place of her parents wedding. Followed by Greece and Italy to see son David, Samantha and grandchildren Annabelle and Lilliana. Other favorite travel included trips throughout Europe, the Far East and North America.
Following Dorinas wishes there will be no funeral service or ceremony and she requested her ashes be scattered in her garden and onto a beach near her Australian home of 18 years.
Any gifting may go towards her passion, the Minnesota Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.