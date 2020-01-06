Obituary for Doris Perrault-Guion

Doris Perrault-Guion, age 79, of Shakopee, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, born on June 22, 1940, journeyed to the Spirit World on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, great grandmother, and friend.
She was a bedrock in the community and a source of strength for those who she loved and those that loved her. She lived with tenacity, fierceness, and love. Her spirit and legacy lives on in all those that she touched. She had a sense of adventure that fueled her love of travel. If she was not flying to places like Maui or Cabo, she could be found riding her Harley to Sturgis or Black Hills. She loved her frybread and made a mean tuna noodle casserole. Her tastes in entertainment were broad - from old westerns like Gunsmoke, classic movies like The Godfather, to gritty TV shows like Sons of Anarchy.
She was proud of her heritage - always involved in the community and even furthering her knowledge by learning Dakota. There were so many things that Doris loved to do or experience. However, what defined her most were the people she surrounded herself with.
She loved and cherished her husband, her son, her granddaughter, her great granddaughter, her brothers and sisters, all her extended family, and the numerous friends that graced her life. These people were the ones Doris spent her life loving, protecting, and cherishing. And as she did in life, Doris will continue to watch over all of us.
Doris was preceded in death by her grandparents, Minnie Otherday and Charles Weldon; parents, Bernard and Elizabeth Vig; daughter, Rhonda Perrault-Holker; brothers, Manuel Florez and James Vig; sister, Darlene Matta.
She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Guion; son, Ronald Perrault; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Candace and Jei Garlitos; great granddaughter, Skye Garlitos; sisters, Dolly Almond and Sandy Vig; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Kathy Vig and Charles and Donna Vig; adopted niece, Candice Johnson; and her many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., all at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairie Grass Dr. NW, Prior Lake. Officiating is Pastor Fred Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers are Taylor Guion, Dae Guion, Jeff Jenkins, Gavin Jenkins, Liam Jenkins, Jeffrey Jenkins, Todd Reinbold, Wyatt Reinbold, and Morgan Reinbold. Serving as Pallbearers are Austin Vig, Scott Vig, Kevin Vig, John Vig, Jr., Jason Vig, and Rickey Vig. Interment Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
