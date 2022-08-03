Obituary for Dorlene J. Pauly

Dorlene Julia Pauly, age 91, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Dorlene was born October 8, 1930 in Chaska, to Christ and Loretta (Ess) Pauly, one of four children. She was baptized, confirmed and graduated from the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. She attended IBM schooling and studied keypunch operatoring. She was employed at Data Card Processors for many years. She was an avid shopper, and loved gardening and decorating her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Dennis and Delbert, and nieces, Dana Peterson and Cindy Heinen.
Survivors include her sister, Susan (Daryl) Hanson of Shakopee; sister-in-law, Bernice Pauly of Chaska; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.