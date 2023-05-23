Obituary for Dorlene J. Pauly

Dorlene Julia Pauly, age 91, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 2, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The inurnment will follow at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Dorlene was born October 8, 1930 in Chaska to Christ and Loretta (Ess) Pauly, one of four children. She was baptized, confirmed and graduated from the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. She attended IBM schooling and studied keypunch operatoring. She was employed at Data Card Processors for many years. She was an avid shopper, and loved gardening and decorating her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Dennis and Delbert, and nieces, Dana Peterson and Cindy Heinen.
Survivors include her sister, Susan (Daryl) Hanson of Shakopee; sister-in-law, Bernice Pauly of Chaska; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska