Obituary for Dorothy A. Ess

Dorothy Adeline (Bleichner) Ess, age 77, formerly of Norwood Young America, died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, July 14, 10:30 a.m. with visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. all at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 412 West Fourth Street, Carver, Father Tony VanDerLoop presided. The casketbearers were Cody Dewitt, Kayla Henkel, April Henkel, Hunter Henkel, R.J. Ess, Wyatt Brink. The burial was at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Carver.
Dorothy was born April 6, 1945 in Carver County, to Clarence and Mary (Schmitt) Bleichner, one of 11 children. She was baptized at St. Bernards Catholic Church, Cologne, and graduated from Waconia High School, Waconia. She married Robert Ess on May 27, 1967 at St. Bernards Catholic Church. They had two children. She was employed at the Chaska Schools as a custodian for 10 years and also cleaned homes for many years. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping, four wheeling and spending time at the cabin in Pine County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (2011); her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Edward Rein; brother-in-law, Vernon Heutmaker; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Diane Bleichner; sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Edward Reed; brother, John (Jackie) Bleichner; brother-in-law Elmer Carlson.
She is survived by her children, Jerry (Darlene) Ess of Kilkenny, MN, Nancy (Michael) Henkel of Hamburg; five grandchildren, Cody, Kayla, April, Hunter and Robert R.J.; sister, Marion Heutmaker; brother, James Bleichner; brother, Thomas Bleichner and special friend Susan Heinen; sister, Irene Carlson; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Gary Brink, and sister, Patricia Lueck; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.