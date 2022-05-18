Obituary for Dorothy A. Larson

Dorothy Anna Larson, age 92, of Chaska, formerly of Outing, MN, died on Thursday, March 17, 2021, at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 6, 10:30 a.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends starting at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Chaska VFW. The inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis on Wednesday, June 8, at 2:30 p.m.
Dorothy was born October 31, 1929, in Grantsburg WI, to Edwin and Laura (Ovitt) Dahl. She was baptized on March 29, 1931, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948. On May 4, 1951, she married Norman Larson at Faith Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.
Dorothy worked full time for nearly 50 years. Her first job was at the University of Minnesota Industrial Engineering department, then Carpenter Paper, and for many years at James King Insurance and later the Hatch Agency as a bookkeeper and computer operator. She excelled at her challenging career while balancing her homelife as a wife and mother to two children at a time when this was not common. After her retirement in 1997, she joined Norman at the cabin on Lake Washburn in Outing, MN. She created beautiful and meticulously crafted quilts while enjoying their dogs and beautiful home in the woods for over 20 years. She was a very bright, beautiful, kind, and hardworking women who will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Norman, and siblings, Leslie (Bernice) Dahl, Marjorie (Richard) Bronson and Linnea (Leroy) Johnson.
Survivors include her sister, Shirley (Jerald) Lindquist of Bloomington; son, Bruce (Linda) Larson of Shoreview; daughter, Linda (Jeffery) Boxell of Chaska; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Micah and Jonah O’Neill, Miles (Ashley) Larson and Kelsey (Logan) Martin; three great- grandchildren, Elijah O’Neill, Everly and Wells Larson; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.