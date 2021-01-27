Obituary for Dorothy C. Brandt

Dorothy C. Brandt, age 89, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on January 23, 2021, at the Village of Lonsdale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 5 at 11 a.m. with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Masks are required. Fr. Tom Walker will preside. Urn bearers are grandsons, Jake Brantl, Dave Brandt Jr, and Bryan Thompson. Interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
On October 16, 1931, in Le Sueur, Dorothy Catherine was born to Clem and Mary Ann (Tarpy) Bisch. She spent most of her time being mother to five children and later a grandma and great grandma. As a career, Dorothy worked hard as a waitress. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards and dice. Dorothy loved taking her chance at the casino and especially playing Bingo. She also loved vacationing with her sisters and nieces to see the U.S. Dorothy was most content spending time with family and loved to go out to eat with friends.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Denise (Charlie) Brantl; sons, Brad (Connie), Doug (Rita), Keith, Dave; 13 grandchildren: 22 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Howard Seitzer; other relatives and friends.
Dorothy is preceded in death by ex-husband, Marvin Brandt; brothers, Matt (Betty) Bisch, Mike (Regina) Bisch, Clem Bisch Jr.; sisters, Charlotte (Kenny) Rheaume, Ramona (Bob) Hess, Beulah (Norb) Osborne, Virginia Seitzer, Rose (Bud) Wolfe.
