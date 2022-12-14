Obituary for Dorothy (Dot) Berggren

Dorothy (Dot) Berggren, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022.
Dot was a loving mother, wife, sister, and friend. She was kind, generous, charismatic, patient, and easy going.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Michelle (Pete) Kilroy, Jim Berggren, and Joe (Gina) Berggren; grandchildren, Carter and Caleb Kilroy, Braden and Carter Berggren, and Bryn Berggren-Bartlett; siblings Patricia Beresni, Mary (Jerry) Young and many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dave Berggren, parents Kelly (Eli) and Grace Kellerman and brother Mike Kellerman.
Dot grew up in northeast Minneapolis and attended Edison High School. She married her childhood friend, Dave after high school, and they began their life together. In 1986, they moved the family to Prior Lake. She had multiple jobs, but she loved working in the IT department of Prior Lake School District because of the kids and staff. She enjoyed holiday traditions, numerous crafts, spending time with friends and cherished time with grandkids. She was a talented musician and spent many Sunday mornings playing the organ, and piano at Holy Trinity Methodist Church.
A celebration of life was held Tuesday, December 13 at Holy Trinity Methodist Church in Prior Lake.