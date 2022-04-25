Obituary for Dorothy G. Earhart

Dorothy G. Earhart, age 95, of Chanhassen, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at The Glenn in Hopkins.
Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church (301 CR 19) in Excelsior with Pastor Brenda Legred as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Dorothy Groenke was born July 26, 1926 in Mayer, the daughter of Robert and Anna (Ziermann) Groenke. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. She graduated from Central High School in Young America. On June 7, 1952 Dorothy was united in marriage to Kenneth Wayne Earhart at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany with Rev. Pftoner as officiant.
Dorothy grew up in New Germany, MN and attended St. Mark Lutheran grade school. After graduating high school, she began work as a key punch operator at Minneapolis Moline in Hopkins. Later, she worked for MTS in Eden Prairie as a computer operator. Dorothy also volunteered at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church with the newsletter.
Dorothy enjoyed tending to her home and family. She took pride in helping her husband build their three homes over their years together. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, canning, making Christmas cookies and decorating their home. She enjoyed sewing projects such as making all the draperies in the homes. Dorothy will be remembered for her determination, quiet demeanor and strong will.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Robert and Anna Groenke; siblings, Alvin Groenke, Delores Biersdorf, Marcella Hall, Robert Groenke; brother-in-laws, Elmer Biersdorf, Alfred "Jack" Earhart, and Allen Beitz.
Dorothy is survived by her loving family: children, Cynthia Hall of Carlton, MN, Mitchell (Tica) Earhart of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Hall, Heather (Matthew) Opsahl, Teagan Earhart, Cassondra (Nabeel) Nasir; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Norah, Elise, and Emma Hall, Isaias and Jonah Opsahl, Emmarie Nasir; brothers, Ronald (Vergeane) Groenke of Marco Island, FL, Eugene (Bonnie) Groenke of Brainerd; brother-in-law, Richard Hall of Hopkins; sister-in-law, Deanna Groenke of St. Michael; Pricilla Beitz of McHenry, IL, and Claudia (Dennis) Joersz of Buffalo, NY, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
