Obituary for Dorothy J. LeBrun

Dorothy “Dort” Jean LeBrun, age 74, of Chanhassen, passed away on November 29, 2021, after a brave 20-year battle with cancer and Parkinson’s. She passed away as she wished: surrounded by her family and lots of love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Olympia (Trujillo) Whipple; brother, Jerry Whipple; sister, Glenda (Whipple) Hewitt; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Bushman and Mark Greenig.
Dort married her high school sweetheart, Bill LeBrun, on September 6, 1969. They were the first couple to be married in the new St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone.
Dort spent her entire business career in the ceramic tile industry where she worked for different companies in the Minneapolis area. She started out as a receptionist at a ceramic tile retail store. She then quickly climbed the corporate ladder to work showrooms, and eventually in sales for several different companies. Her last position was as an architectural representative for Daltile, a national ceramic tile distributor. There Dort was responsible for a three-state sales area and handled some of the company’s larger corporate accounts such as McDonalds, Dairy Queen, and Lifetime Fitness. She loved building relationships and was recognized by Daltile as one of their top producers. She retired from Daltile in 2017.
Above all, Dort loved spending time with her family. Whether it was helping her sons and their families, playing and reading to her grandkids or just chatting with relatives. Dort was always smiling when she was with loved ones. She was known as the family event planner – planning family get-togethers, organizing holiday celebrations and planning multi-family vacations.
Dort is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Bill LeBrun; beloved sons, Mathew (Karen) and Chad (Katie); and three grandchildren, Nolan, Piper and Ayla. She is also survived by her brothers, Richard (Jill), James (Candy), John (Karla), Dennis (Linda), and Bill (Tina); and sisters, Betty (Bill) Cardon, Linda (Dan) Wise, Lois Greenig; and brother-in-law, Jeff Hewitt; 18 nieces and nephews; 27 great nieces and nephews; and five great-great nieces and nephews.
What Dort will be most remembered for is her kindness. She was always willing to help – friends or family – and took great joy in making others feel better. Her family is blessed for the many years we had with her and although we always wish for more, we look forward to reuniting with her in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, Dort requested donations be directed to the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the
Hartquist Funeral Home - Pipestone Chapel.