Obituary for Dorothy Jelen

Dorothy Jelen went home to Heaven on August 30, 2023 at the age of 93. She was a beloved member of the Jordan community and will be missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (104 First Street West) in Jordan. Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, September 12 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (313 2nd St. E.) in Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, and pallbearers will be Glen Bauer, Duane Bauer, Kevin Bauer, Dale Bauer, Sawyer Bauer, Jake Bauer, Bonnie Schroeder and Dennis Lambrecht. Following services, family and friends are invited to a reception at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course (21775 Ridges Dr.) in Jordan.
On November 25, 1929, Nicholas and Clara (Ruppert) Lambrecht welcomed their daughter, Dorothy Francis Lambrecht. Dorothy was born and raised on the farm, located in river bottoms of St. Lawrence Township. She was the third of four children, and loved growing up with her siblings Harold, Ruth and Mary Ann.
As a girl, Dorothy developed a strong work ethic. She helped with farm chores, field work, cooking and cleaning. Dorothy also helped her dad catch swarms of bees and got paid $1 for every swarm. Her fondest childhood memory was helping her father show his prized ducks and geese at the county fair.
Dorothy attended St. John’s School in Jordan. After 8th grade, Dorothy worked on the family farm. She eventually met Al Jelen. They were married in 1949 and ran the farm together for two decades. Then in 1969, they moved to their own farm in Belle Plaine. It was a beautiful piece of land, and they took great pride in their home. Dorothy not only tended to the land, gardens and house; but she also worked outside the home at Thermo King for 26 years.
When she wasn’t working, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her sisters, gardening, attending polka dances with Al and volunteering at church. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter. Over the years, Dorothy made many beautiful quilts which she generously gifted to family and friends. She also embroidered many sets of dish towels. Dorothy enjoyed spending time in the kitchen. She was famous for her roast beef and mocha cakes. Dorothy also did a lot of canning over the years too. She still made homemade ketchup and canned the most delicious jams, jellies and pickles (both dill pickles and red pickles).
Dorothy was a wonderful hostess. Her door was always open to anyone who just popped-in. Even if they came over unannounced, Dorothy always whipped up a meal and made sure they left with a full belly. Her favorite event to host was an annual Halloween party for family, friends and neighbors. Everyone was welcome, and she always had a goody bag for each kid complete with a can of pop and delicious treats.
Throughout her entire life, Dorothy had many hobbies and interests that kept her busy, but the most important things in her life were her family and her faith. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and she absolutely loved being a grandma to Holly and Jessie. Dorothy was always fair, and she was ready to help at a moment’s notice. Her generosity and kindness were felt by anyone who knew her.
Dorothy will be remembered always by her daughter, Diane (George) Martin; granddaughters, Holly (Greg) Latzke and Jessica (George) Fisher; sister-in-law, Maddie Lambrecht.
She was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Al Jelen; son, David Jelen; parents, Nick and Clara Lambrecht; siblings, Harold Lambrecht, Ruth (Roman) Hoofhower and Mary Ann (Cletus) Bauer.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation proudly serves the Jelen family.