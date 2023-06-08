Obituary for Dorothy (Jindra) Pauly

Dorothy (Jindra) Pauly, of Jordan, passed away Friday, June 2 at Mala Strana Rehabilitation Center in New Prague.
A Time of Gathering will be held on Monday, June 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 1st St W, Jordan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 13 at 11 a.m. with visitation time one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 2nd St. E, Jordan, MN, with Fr. Neil Bakker presiding. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Jordan.
Dorothy was born June 12, 1931 to Joseph G. and Agnes Jindra in Montgomery, Minnesota. Growing up she learned to speak Czech (and correctly pronounce words with few vowels) and enjoyed the company of close family. She attended Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1949.
On graduation from eighth grade her teacher prophesied a busy career as an airline stewardess, though by her senior year in high school Dorothy named Biology as her favorite subject and considered more down-to-earth vocations, including nursing. She enrolled in St. Cloud State Teachers College, obtaining a degree and a recommendation from her student teaching supervisor stating that though quiet, she had forcefulness and poise in her teaching. In 1951 this modest and reserved but extremely dependable young lady attained her first position in Jordan, Minnesota, where she met and married Wilfred (Willy) Pauly, raised a family, continued her education (earning a B.S. in Education and doing graduate work at Mankato State College), and taught at Jordan Elementary School for over thirty-five years.
In 1960 she actively supported the organization of a Spring Primary program precursor to present-day kindergarten which she taught until 1964 when she accepted a post as a first-grade teacher. Recognized as district Teacher of the Year in 1973, she continued in this capacity until 1988. Many Jordan residents doubtless recall loafing in the Willy Boat with a favorite book or coming up to the special reading table as Mrs. Pauly helped unlock the mystery of the alphabet to reveal the magic of words.
An old Ghanan proverb says, She who teaches, learns. Always believing in multi-faceted experiential learning, in retirement this singularly dedicated educators instruction went on through occasional substitute teaching, constant reading, and continual canine companionship.
Dorothy is survived by her children; James (Jody) Pauly and Mary Jo (Lou Maravelas); grandchildren, Katie (Brett) Oyanagi and Sami (Thomas) von Bibra; great grandson, Benji Oyanagi; sister, Mary Ellen Jindra; and furry companion Beau. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred (Willy) Pauly. Her faithful pups Spike, Boobah-da, Cinnabar, Mishka, and Skipper will also be waiting across the rainbow bridge.
Share a message with Dorothy's family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation