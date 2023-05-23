Obituary for Dorothy Kelzer

Dorothy Kelzer, age 100, of Chaska passed away on Monday May 15, 2023 at Good Samaritan Center in Waconia surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial was held, Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m., at St. Victoria Parish Family Historic Church (8228 Victoria Dr) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was at the church from
9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Dorothy Audrey (Leuthner) Kelzer was born April 17, 1923, in Waconia, the daughter of Maurice Sr. and Barbara Leuthner. The family moved to Victoria when Dorothy was 15 years old. After graduating from Waconia High School, Dorothy attended the Minneapolis College of Commerce and worked in Minneapolis before moving back to Victoria where she was the bookkeeper for both the Victoria Lumber Co and Victoria Oil. During that time, she met Clarence Kelzer, a local farmer. Clarence and Dorothy were married on June 5, 1945. They had seven children. As a farmer’s wife she milked cows, raised chickens for eating and selling, canned, cooked and baked, had a big garden, managed the household and boarded hired farm help along with raising six children.
Dorothy was an active member of St. Victoria Catholic Church. She was involved for many years with the mission sewing circle, the mission carnival and all activities involving missions, both internationally and nationally. Dorothy sewed and knotted many quilts and could always be seen with a hoop in hand working on embroidering dish towels. She was the catalyst for many of the activities at St. Victoria related to serving those in need. She also sang with the Church Choir.
Dorothy was a member of the Rural Life Committee and the Council of Catholic Women of the Saint Paul & Minneapolis Archdiocese as well as the National Catholic Rural Life Conference. She wrote articles for the Catholic Bulletin and often spoke on Rural Life issues. In 2002 Dorothy and Clarence hosted the Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis Rural Life Sunday on the family farm. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Circle 888 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church.
Dorothy was a generous giver of her time to her church and community. She was deeply engaged in the activities that she supported. She enjoyed meeting new people and spending time with friends. She loved to play cards and enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, going out to eat, dancing and making friends with the various polka band leaders and members that they followed. As her children grew and left home, Dorothy loved it best when all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren came to the farm to spend time together. Those were special times for her and for the family.
At the age of 60 Dorothy became a Licensed Family Daycare Provider. She enjoyed the families and children that she tended and kept in touch with them throughout the years. In their retirement, Dorothy and Clarence purchased a home in Apache Junction, AZ. For over ten years they spent winters in AZ and Dorothy thoroughly enjoyed meeting new friends and her involvement in the activities of her new community.
Dorothy and Clarence loved to dance to old time music and travel to polka festivals and events. They were well known for dressing in their German costumes. Dorothy and Clarence traveled to Europe, Finland and Sweden and met with the foreign exchange students/adults who had stayed at the family farm. She wrote letters and stayed in touch, the reason why these lifelong relationships were maintained.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; daughter, Baby Mary Kelzer; parents, Maurice Sr. and Barbara Leuthner; sisters, Virginia (Claude) Teas, Rita (Walter) Peterson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George Kelzer and Anna Kelzer Schneider; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Leuthner; brothers-in-law, Leonard (Alice) Kelzer, Delbert (Ann) Kelzer; sister-in-law, Leona (Harold) Kerber.
Dorothy is survived by her loving family: children, Barbara (Dan) Bonsteel of Woodbury; Kathleen (Brian) Huckins of Northborough, MA., Diane Kelzer of Portland, OR., Steven (Barbara) Kelzer of Chaska, Marie (Joan Bolduc) Kelzer of Marina del Rey, CA., Lisa (George) Ceaser of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Jillian (Todd) Newlin, Andrew (Terran) Huckins, Galen (Emma McCumber) Huckins, Emilee (Brandon) Hall, Nathan (Abra Cooper) Searles, J.T. (Peggy) Hargreaves, Janet Hargreaves, Jason (Kristy Mathews) Hargreaves, Matt (Sara Hilgers) McAllister, Heather (Gavin Bloesch-Radi) Ceaser, Taylor (Tripp Sedio) Ceaser Sedio, Jordan (Dejana Drekovic) Ceaser; great grandchildren, Scott Fellman, KeyLee Schrempp, Allison Hargreaves, Brandon Hargreaves, Teagan Hargreaves, Devon Hargreaves, Lucas Hargreaves, Paige Hargreaves, Quinn Matthews, Olivia Matthews, Devin Matthews, Jack Matthews, Connor Newlin, Ronan Newlin, Fiona Newlin, Zander Bloesch-Radi, Charli Bloesch-Radi, Willow Ceaser Sedio, Elijah Ceaser Sedio, Alden Searles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Maurice Jr. (Alice) Leuthner of Deephaven. Roger (Marge) Leuthner of Victoria; sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Tony) Weinzierl of St. Bonifacius; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and friends.
