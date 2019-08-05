Obituary for Dorothy Meyhoefer

Dorothy "Dot" Meyhoefer (nee Meyer) passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence in Prior Lake.
She is survived by her four children: Mickey (Phil) Scales, Barb (Jay) Darby, Mike (Carol) Meyhoefer, and Jim (Nancy) Meyhoefer; her six grandchildren: Christy Scales, Robby Carter, David Carter, Steven Carter, Alex Meyhoefer, and Molly Meyhoefer; her four great-grandchildren: Logen, Jordyn, Brynley, and Cole Carter; and her youngest sister, Carol Ann Fritz.
Born to Charles and Florence Meyer in Cincinnati, OH, Dot grew up as part of large, loving family with six sisters and five brothers. She helped contribute to both her family and the war effort by working for the Beau Brummell Tie Company during World War II. In 1947, she married John Meyhoefer, her soulmate for 70 years, and began her role as wife, mother, and grandmother. She also worked outside of her home, serving as dietician for the pilot Head Start program in Blanchester, OH, and continued her culinary career after moving to Prior Lake. Her retirement years in sunny Florida finally gave her an opportunity to pursue her creative abilities: baking, ceramics, quilting, sewing, and doll making, including her treasured Raggedy Ann and Andy sets.
Throughout her life, Dot was a homemaker; she welcomed all with her generous spirit, and she always let her children and grandchildren know that home is where they love you. As she joins her beloved Johnny in Heaven, she will be deeply missed, but that love will forever be in the homes and hearts of those close to her.
A memorial service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis.