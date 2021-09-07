Obituary for Dorothy Scherer

Dorothy Scherer
Our precious Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister, Dorothy Lenzen Scherer, age 99, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard D. Scherer; son, Richard D Scherer II; her parents, Henry and Margaret Lenzen; siblings, Margaret, Art, Audrey and Hank.
Dorothy grew up on her family’s farm in Carver with six siblings. She worked as a nurse before leaving to enlist in the Army Air Corps during World War II where she rose to the rank of sergeant.
She earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Oklahoma State University. Upon graduation they moved to Wichita, KS to establish their life together.
Dorothy was a truly compassionate person, teaching in her church special needs children and adults for many years. She volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and received the Lamb Award for her service.
She and Richard lived in Wichita and Oak Ridge TN making lifelong friends in both states. After Richard died, she moved to NC with Linda’s family and then later to South Wind Home in Pratt, KS to be close to Diane’s family. She was such a special part of all our lives. Her feet never stopped dancing to her beloved polkas.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Dick Lenzen (Jeanette) and sister, Elaine Grapentine. Her children, Diane Bodenhamer (David), Linda Oliver (Don), Jim Scherer (Teresa Stafford-Scherer); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Wind Home, 496 Yucca Lane, Pratt, KS 67124. www.southwindhome.org