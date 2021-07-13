Obituary for Dorthy E. Hull

Dorthy Elaine (Neumann) Hull of Prescott, WI, passed away on January 14, 2020, at the age of 100.
Dot was born on the family homestead near Max, ND on April 28, 1919, the daughter of Emil and Finis (Bennett) Neumann. Orphaned by the age of seven, she and her three older siblings were raised by their paternal grandmother, Emelia (Arndt) Neumann in Barron, WI.
Dot graduated from Barron HS and received her bachelors degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She pursued her passion for helping children learn to read by teaching elementary school in Chippewa Falls, Janesville, Glenwood City, WI and Hastings, MN.
Dot married the love of her life, Howard Hull, April 15, 1946. They resided in Augusta, WI where their three children were born, Nancy, Bill, and Dottie Dee. The family relocated to Prescott, WI in 1960. Prescott will always be remembered as a time of lasting friendships and a nurturing church fellowship through the United Church of Christ.
Howard and Dot enjoyed 50 years of marriage and were inseparable. Their commitment to and love for each other was an inspiration to everyone who knew them, especially their children. Retirement provided them the opportunity to travel and spend additional time with their children, grandchildren, and friends. It also allowed for those extra backgammon and card games!
As her family, we remember Mom (Grammy) for her strength, her unwavering faith, her spontaneous sense of adventure, her stubborn independence, and her loving devotion to our family.
Dot is survived and missed by her three children, Nancy (Brad) Ison, Bill (Marion) Hull, and Dottie (Mark) Zenobi; her six grandchildren, Erin (Michael), Ryan, Amanda (Fredy), Michael (Catherine), Megan (Colin), and Kyle; and her three great-grandchildren Aedan, Carson, and Callie.
She was preceded in death by Howard; her three siblings (Elton Neumann, Wesley Neumann, and Doris Nystrom) and her niece (Roberta Nale).
A special thank you goes to the staff at Auburn Meadows and Auburn Home in Waconia for their thoughtful care of Mom in her final years.
A celebration of Dots life will be held at the United Church of Christ in Prescott, WI on Saturday, July 24 at 1 p.m. It will continue downstairs where we can socialize and share memories. Graveside services will follow.
If you wish, donations may be made in her honor to the United Church of Christ in Prescott or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com