Obituary for Doug Donovan

Doug Donovan no longer walks among us. His physical life ended on October 28, 2020.
Doug was the husband of Sharon for 57 years and will love her forever. Doug was the father of Patrick Donovan, Daniel Donovan, Kathleen Donovan and Maureen (Donovan) Trefethren and was very proud of each of them and will love them forever. He was the father-in-law of Sharon (O'Dell) Donovan and loved her very much. Doug was the grandfather (Papa) of Thomas, Abigail, Kiera, and Derek and was very proud of each of them and will love them forever. Doug was the son of Michael and Dorothy (Falconer) Donovan and the brother of Duane Donovan, Jerry Donovan, and Donna Ott (deceased).
He shared his time between his beloved home on the North Shore of Lake Superior and his City Place in Shakopee where he could be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Doug had his own company for many years Soaring Eagle Enterprises, Ltd. He served clients in the United States, Europe, and Asia. He was known to some as the Soaring Eagle. He tried to operate with a sense of purpose that he stated as follows.
My purpose is to become as much as I can be and support others in becoming as much as they can be.
My purpose is to reach out and touch the minds and hearts and spirits of others to awaken...to discover their gifts...their possibilities...to date to dream and to follow their dreams...and, together with them...to create a better and more loving world.
My purpose is to soar like an eagle to a higher vision and encourage others to soar, to their potential...to their purpose...to their maker.
Doug loved his family and friends, and sharing life with them.
He was a learner learning from life, people, and cultures.
He loved nature, exploring the woods and lakes of the North Shore.
He was an adventurer trekking in Tanzania; climbing mountains, including Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Mount Fuji in Japan; sky diving; scuba diving; running the Twin Cities marathon.
He was a traveler and loved to learn from other cultures.
He was an undaunted optimist always looking for the learning, the growth opportunity, the silver lining. He often had the vision to look beyond the troubles of today to the possibilities of tomorrow.
He was a bit of a storyteller with twinkling eyes. His avocation was to write stories that come from the Spirit within and reach out and touch the Spirits of others.
He was a lover. He believed that you must learn to love yourself, then you can love your family, then you can learn to love your neighbor and maybe you can learn to love the world.
He was a family man who loved fishing, bike riding with the family, skiing, diving, hiking, and camping. He once took all the kids on a wonderful winter picnic.
He served the people at Loaves and Fishes at St. Mark's in Shakopee for many years serving drinks, smiles, caring, and laughter. He loved the people at Loaves and Fishes.
He considered himself to be very much a learner on this journey. He loved people all that they are, encouraging them to be authentic and open as well as all that they could be, fully utilizing their gifts, date to dream and following their dreams. His passion was to support people to become as much as they can be.
He was a man who wanted to grow fully physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. He nurtured his spirit by being a member of St. John's community in Grand Marais and the Pax Christi community in Eden Prairie. A primary source of nurturing and enrichment came from the Jesuit Retreat House at Demontreville. He went there at the end of October each year for 30 years to participate in the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius. He claimed you could feel the presence of God on the grounds of Demontreville. He used this time to look at his life and his priorities. He learned to walk with and talk to God share his life, his successes and failures, his hopes, his dreams, and now his death.
He is now with God. His Earth journey is ended. But he remains in the hearts of all of those whose lives he touched and they are with him in his love and memories.
Before he left he said he would be with us always, in our minds and hearts and that when we saw an eagle rising in the sky, reaching for the Sun, think of him going to his Father.
So long Doug husband, father, grandfather, friend, Soaring Eagle. Have a great trip!
Visitation Friday, November 6, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating is Pastor Alan Naumann. *Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.* Private family interment will be held at Acacia Cemetery, St. Paul, MN.
Doug wanted donations to Loaves and Fishes, in lieu of flowers. His volunteer time with them was very important to him, and he would like to direct as much in donations to them in his name as possible.
The Celebration of Doug's Life will be live streamed on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, November 6.
Doug wanted donations to Loaves and Fishes, in lieu of flowers. His volunteer time with them was very important to him, and he would like to direct as much in donations to them in his name as possible.
Condolences may be shared at