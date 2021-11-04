Obituary for Doug E. Theis

Doug E. Theis, age 67, of Shakopee, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at his home.
Douglas Edward Theis was born to Alvin and Dorothy (Schroers) Theis on November 15, 1953 in New Prague, third in line of their seven children. Doug grew up in Shakopee, graduating in 1972. He briefly attended Southwest State University. Determined he was destine to be a bricklayer, Doug attended Hennepin County Vo Tech. After crafting his bricklaying skill, he partnered and started Metropolitan Brick & Fireplace. Doug became a silent partner in Von Hanson's Meats - Savage in 1989.
On September 19, 1992, he married Gretchen (Haugan). After the birth of Samantha in 1994, Doug and his partner sold the brick business to focus on a transition from silent partners to managing partners in Von Hanson’s Meats. A son, Matthew followed in 1997. Doug was over the moon for his two children, nieces and nephews.
Over the years, Doug loved playing, coaching and umping/refereeing baseball, basketball, softball and golf. He especially loved his time golfing with Matt in the men’s golf league at Dahlgren. Doug and Samantha loved watching baseball and basketball, especially the Saber High School basketball team. Doug loved his family, friends and community with his whole heart.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Gretchen; daughter and son, Samantha and Matt; siblings, Tom (Maxine), Jane (Brian) Luke, Pat (Mark) Soberg, and Scott (Karen); brother-in-law, Larry Domek; sister-in-law, Kim Theis; many nieces and nephews; parents-in-law, Duane and Kathleen Haugan; brothers-in-law, Chris and Erik Haugan. Preceded by parents, Alvin and Dorothy Theis; brother, Dave; sister, Mary Domek; brother-in-law, Chuck Simon; niece, Katie Luke; nephew, Justin Simon; foster-parents, Kate and Warren Stemmer.
Visitation was Wednesday November 3, from 4 to 8 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation was also Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church (Marystown), 15850 Marystown Rd, Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shakopee Area Catholic School (SACS).
