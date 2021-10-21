Obituary for Douglas A. Berg

Douglas A. Berg, age 70, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Doug was a kind and loving man. He most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. Doug spent countless hours attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed woodworking and spent countless hours in his shop working on various projects. Spending time with his golf buddies made him very happy also. He made yearly trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area with friends and family for over 20 years.
His faith throughout life never waived, even after receiving three devastating diagnoses in the past eleven years. He regarded them as Gods plan & the best plan. He always knew his Lord and Savior. He leaves us with his legacy of love and kindness. He loved largely and was the kindest man on the earth.
Survived by his wife, Christine; children, Richard (Anne), Andrew (Michaela), Carrie (Torey), Michael Berg; grandchildren, Nolan, Hudson, Colton, Myla, and Haley; mother-in-law, Arlene Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Steve, Curt, Lyle, and Jeff Schmidt; sister-in-law, Lori (Dave) Heinz; aunt, Marion and cousins, Merri, Margaret and Tom.
Preceded in death by parents, grandparents, father-in- law, aunts, uncles and cousins.
No flowers please. Memorials preferred and will be distributed according to Dougs wishes. In true Doug fashion, please wear a flannel to the service on Saturday, October 30, 9:30 a.m. visitation and 10:30 a.m. funeral service at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. In his honor always be kind and loving.