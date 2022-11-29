Obituary for Douglas B. Mattson

Douglas Boyd Mattson, age 77, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on November 21, 2022, at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia after complications from a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
There will be a private family Graveside Service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
Doug was born March 8, 1945, in Minneapolis to George and Jeanette (Gustafson) Mattson. He was a graduate of Washburn High School where he played Baseball and made lifelong friendships. A dedicated Twins fan, he loved his days as a usher at Met Stadium. He married his high school sweetheart, Pam Fabel (Minneapolis), in 1965.
Doug and Pam moved to Chaska in 1972, where they raised two son’s, Eric and Kevin. Doug quickly fell in love with Chaska and the people, and became very active in the town. He enjoyed his time on the Chaska Planning Commission, coaching youth baseball, flag football and hockey, serving on the Chaska hockey association board (and later as its president), participating in the CHS Booster Club and serving as shuttle bus driver to many aspiring young athletes. Uniquely Chaska-favorite activities of Doug’s included fishing the Brickyard, post-softball evenings at the First Base, CHS sports, and visiting with backyard neighbors.
Doug was a life-long outdoorsman. He loved annual fishing trips to Canada and the Boundary Waters with friends from work and the neighborhood. Of his many other interests and talents, he was also selflessly the family photographer, without which there would be no recorded history of our family. Doug was especially proud of his dad, a WWII B-17 pilot, accomplished outdoorsman and extraordinary craftsman. He was also very proud of his grandkids and was passionate about watching every minute of their games and activities. Doug worked for the Hennepin County Highway Department for 32 years as a civil engineering technician and draftsman. His work friends became like family, too.
Despite the debilitating effects of MS, Doug refused to let it affect his personality. He was always happy and maintained a sense of humor to the end. He never complained and accepted his fate with amazing grace.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Garry.
Survived by his wife of 57 years Pam, sons Eric (Julie) and Kevin (Julie) Mattson; grandchildren Caitlin (Dan) Maxbauer, Nicholas Mattson, Ryan (Hilary) Mattson, Lauryn Mattson, and Ellie Mattson; great grandchildren Claire and Nora Maxbauer, and Lewis Mattson; and many loving and supportive in-laws, cousins and friends.
“The people we love become a part of who we are, and when they leave this world a part of them stays with us always.”
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska