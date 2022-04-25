Obituary for Douglas G. Dauwalter

Douglas Geoffrey Dauwalter, age 88, of Carver, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church, 145 Engler Blvd., Chaska. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The inurnment will be private at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver.
Doug was born May 17, 1933 in Minneapolis, to Geoffrey and Myrtle (Swanson) Dauwalter, one of two children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1951 and then attended Mankato State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Doug was employed in the automotive industry for many years working for Dauwalter Auto, Peterson Pontiac and Suburban Chevrolet. He was a 34 year member of the Carver Volunteer Fire Department, Carver Second Alarm, 26 year member of the Carver Lions, member of the Chaska American Legion and the VFW, played for the Carver Black Sox baseball team and was a charter member of Shepherd Of The Hill Church where he played many rolls. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, baseball, football, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Tom Larson.
Survivors include his sister, Sandra Larson (special friend, Chuck Lieber) of Carver; nieces, Kim (Chris) Thom of AZ, Jennifer (Keith) Drohan of IL; seven great nieces and nephews, two great-great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers offerings can be given to Shepherd Of The Hill Church.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Chaska.