Obituary for Douglas G. Farrell

Douglas George Farrell, age 95, of Prior Lake, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at McKenna Crossing Assisted Living in Prior Lake of Gastric Cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 28 at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave. SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside and Douglas will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Friends can live stream the Mass by visiting http://stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the live stream tab.
Douglas was born in Prior Lake on November 15, 1926. He later served in the United States Army in Korea 1945. After his honorable discharge and return to the United States, Douglas was married to Donna Mae Anderson in 1949 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN.
Douglas earned his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Minnesota in 1952 and taught elementary education at Longfellow Elementary School in Minneapolis until his retirement. Douglas had a great love of family gatherings, visiting friends, poetry, planting trees of all kinds, swimming, fishing, and playing tennis followed by watching tennis. He was a man of wisdom, sharing it only when others came to seek it.
Douglas is survived by his seven children, Lynn (Richard) Torney, Gregory (Sally) Farrell, Stephen (Barbara) Farrell, Thomas (Laurianne) Farrell, William (Karen) Farrell, Catherine (Rustin) Harned, Maureen (Edward) Montiel. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae Farrell in 2007. Also preceding him in death were Doug’s parents, William and Honora Farrell, siblings William, Patrick, Robert, and Genevieve, and daughter-in-law Robin Farrell.
To leave a message for Doug’s family, please visit www.ballardsunderfuneral.com