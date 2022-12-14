Obituary for Douglas M. Keddie

Douglas Matthew Keddie, age 48, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, left us on December 7, 2022 to be with our Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by family. He fought a short and difficult battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Kayla, Cooper, and Kenzie; parents, David and Carol; siblings, David Jr., Deborah, and Curtis.
He was a faithful, devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and teacher to so many. He was loving, kind, patient and willing to help anyone in need. When he learned of his diagnosis, he wanted to be a light of hope to everyone. We will miss his beautiful smile.
Services will be held at Wooddale Church on December 21 at 11 a.m., https://www.wooddale.org/events. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.