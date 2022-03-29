Obituary for Douglas R. Schmieg

Douglas Raymond Schmieg, age 62, of Carver, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Auburn Homes in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria. The visitation will be on Monday, April 4, 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, Victoria, and also one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday. The inurnment will be at St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery, Victoria.
Doug was born December 12, 1959 in Shakopee, to Sylvester and Dorleen (Notermann) Schmieg, one of 14 children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Victoria Catholic Church, and graduated from Chaska High School, Chaska, in 1978. On May 18, 1985, Doug married Brenda Neuhaus at Christ Lutheran Church, Glencoe. Doug was employed at True Value in Chaska for 15 years. He was Maintenance Director at Auburn Homes, Waconia, for 25 years, retiring in December of 2021. He was a faithful member of the Victoria Fire Department for 27 years. He loved fishing, playing cards (Sheepshead), board games, visiting any casino, and planning many family events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Duane Schmieg, Daniel Schmieg, Diane Schmid, parents-in-law, Jerry and Evelyn Neuhaus, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Gerald Neuhaus, Merlin Neuhaus and Wanda Linquist.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Brenda; siblings, Donna (Bob) Lubbers, Debbie (Mark) Worm, Denise (Jerry) Fedie, Dean Schmieg (special friend, Cindy Pawelk), Delbert (Heidi) Schmieg, Dion (Kathi) Schmieg, Dawn (Chris) Dammann, Daryl (Trina) Schmieg, Dana (Tasha) Schmieg, David (Jael) Schmieg; sister-in-law, Marilyn Schmieg; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Darvin (Sheri) Neuhaus, Donna (Arnie) Erp, Steve Linquist; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.