Obituary for Douglas T. Rogers

Douglas Teig Rogers, age 57, beloved Son, Husband, Father, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on September 10, 2021. He entered this world April 27, 1964 in Whitefish Bay, WI, son of Lynn and Janice Rogers.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Rogers; children, Jaynee Rogers, Jack Rogers, Jace Rogers, and Dominic Blower; parents, Lynn and Janice Rogers; sisters, Kirsten Rogers Barnocky and Heather Rogers; in addition, nieces, nephews, cousins by the dozens, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Celebration of Life was held at River Valley Church, 1350 Crossings Blvd., Shakopee, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. The Livestream of the Celebration can be viewed on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page.
Douglas Teig Rogers lived a life of integrity as an Intentional Believer, Mentor, Amazing Husband, and a Man of Action. Doug had created a personal contract for himself with the following manuscript: Integrity, Intentional, Honor, Trustworthy, Encouraging, Action, Excellence, and Faithful. Doug leaves a legacy, as he has accomplished all the pieces of who he wanted to be. He held a role of a Husband, Father, Brother, Son, Cousin, Uncle, Friend, Coach, Mentor, and Hero. Doug was the rock, the glue, such a steady and solid steadfast believer. He was compassionate, caring, gentle and selfless. He brought so much joy with his witty, goofy, funny personality. He was so structured, prepared, and dependable. He was a reader, music lover, and the Traeger pit master. Doug was the most amazing husband, father, and best friend. Doug, most importantly, loved Jesus and is His faithful servant. We celebrate together his arrival in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, all gifts to Wendy and family will be donated to a charity to be determined. Gifts can be mailed to McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, c/o Doug Rogers Family, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379.
John 11:35 - Jesus wept out of sympathy for those who are in tears around them...
