Obituary for Dr. John Hobday

Dr. John Hobday, “Jack,” age 87, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 30, surrounded by family.
He was born September 28, 1932, in St. Peter, the son of John and Irene (Wieland) Hobday. He graduated from LeSueur High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954. He graduated from Logan Chiropractic College, St. Louis, MO, in September 1957. In 2005, he graduated as a Diplomate of Philosophical Chiropractic Standards. He practiced for 62 years. His patients became his second family and he continued to practice until December 4th of this year.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barb; children, John, Amy (Peter) Ericksen, Paul (Betsey), Kate (Curt) Goodrich; stepchildren, Jeff Ness and Pam Miller; sister, Marilyn Randolph; sister-in-law, Pat Hobday; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents; sister, Jean Miller; brother, Harold; brothers-in-law, Jim Randolph and Don Miller.
Visitation is Wednesday, January 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., with KC Rosary at 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Visitation will also be Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, January 2, at 11 a.m., at the Parish of Sts. Joachim and Anne, in the Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St. S, Shakopee. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren. Serving as pallbearers are John Hobday, Paul Hobday, Nick Ericksen, Jack Goodrich, Andy Hobday and Jeff Ness. Private family interment Calvary Cemetery in LeSueur. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Dr. J.J. Hobday Scholarship Fund, c/o Logan University College of Chiropractic.
