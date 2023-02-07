Obituary for Dr. Rolland D. Pistulka

Dr. Rolland D. Pistulka, age 90, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Shakopee.
Rolland was born in Echo, MN, on November 14, 1932, the son of Louis and Minnie (Dahl) Pistulka. He served in the United States Air Force, and was a flight surgeon for three years based out of Panama City, FL. Dr. Pistulka married Audrey Price on June 17, 1957, in Wabasso, MN.
He graduated from Creighton University Medical School, and practiced in mostly Chaska and Shakopee. Rolland served on just about every board at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, and was very active at Church of St. Mark in Shakopee. After retiring in 2001, he enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with his family.
Dr. Pistulka was preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey; parents, Louis and Minnie.
He is survived by his children, Louis (Maureen), David (Amy), Mary (Patrick) Cox, Karla (Eric) Rokke, Sister Elizabeth, and Catherine (John) Coen; 12 grandchildren; brothers, William and John Pistulka; sister, Elaine Baune.
Visitation Sunday, February 12, from 12 to 4 p.m., and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to Scott County Historical Society or Saints Foundation.
