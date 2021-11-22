Obituary for Dr. Scott G. Ancel

Dr. Scott G. Ancel, age 65, of Shakopee, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November. 14, 2021, due to complications of lung cancer.
Scott was born in Minneapolis, on June 8, 1956, the son of Bert and Harriet (Gradin) Ancel. He was an optometrist at Park Nicollet for 35 years, and Scott loved to golf.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Julie; step-son, Erik Specht; step-grandsons, Kyler and Tyler; many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Harriet.
Visitation was Saturday, November 20, from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 1 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment later at Greenwood Cemetery, Hayward, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Lung Association.
