Obituary for Dr. Stephen Gregory Finch

Dr. Stephen Gregory Finch, age 71 of Chaska and Gays Mills, WI, passed away peacefully at home on December 20, after a short battle with end stage heart failure.
Steve was born on September 16, 1951 in St. Paul. The only child of James H. Finch, Jr. and Helen A (Grittner) Finch. Steve grew up in Richfield, graduating from Richfield High in 1969. He attended the University of Minnesota for both his undergraduate and doctorate degrees, graduating from the School of Dentisty in 1976. He set up his dental practice in Chaska, where he worked until September 2003, stepping away due to health issues. Steve loved the field of health-centered dentistry and the relationships he built with his patients over his practice life. He will be forever remembered for his unique and invigorating laugh, his positive attitude and caring ways. Steve loved his family and was devoted to his wife and children. He filled his retirement days with gardening, rock hounding, feeding and watching the birds and especially spending time with family, friends and his dogs Cole and Shadow.
Steve is survived by Sherry, his loving wife of 47 years; his children, Dr. Justin (Amy) Finch, Marissa (Dr. Daniel) Rotroff; grandchildren, Virginia and Lucy Finch and Eleanor and Emerson Rotroff; in-laws, Clifford and Barbara Renna, Kim Renna, Terry Renna, Kristy(Jim) Ricks, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be forever loved and missed.
A celebration of Steves life will be held in early Summer, 2023. Family and friends will be notified.
