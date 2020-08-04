Obituary for Duane A, Auseth

Duane Alvin Auseth, aka "dog whisperer," age 70, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, July 22 peacefully with family.
Duane was born on July 4, 1950 in Fergus Falls. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at Dead Lake, attending his grandkids sporting events and the occasional Coors.
Preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Auseth; father, Alvin Auseth and beloved dog, Jake.
Survived by children: Sam (Molly) Auseth, Jesse (Renee) Auseth, Angie (Mark Hammers) Kairies, and numerous kids that he helped raise. you know who you are. Grandchildren: Olivia, Elin, Payton, Dylan, Wyatt, Maverick, Sabastian and Paisley. Siblings: Sharyl (Mark) Richardson, Daryl (Carolyn) Auseth, Special friends, Jo Jeska and Ron Guernsey. Nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Duane worked for the U.S. Postal Service - Eden Prairie branch for 32 years. Duane was a member of the Chanhassen Volunteer Fire Department from 1982 to 1996. He enjoyed working for the City of Chanhassen during retirement. Special thank you to Methodist Hospice, Jenn and Emily.