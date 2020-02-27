Obituary for Duane A. Clarke

Duane A. Clarke, lifelong resident of Prior Lake, passed away on February 25, 2020 while surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior with Father Tom Walker presiding. Military honors will be provided by the Prior Lake VFW Honor Guard Post #6208. Following the service, friends are invited to join at the Prior Lake VFW for a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Duane’s memory.
Pallbearers will be Duane’s golfing buddies—Steve Schmidt, Ron Seuer, Doug Berg, Wes McFarlane, Ray Devitt, Dave Anderson, and Harry Johnson.
On February 24, 1949 in Spring Lake Township, Duane Allen Clarke was born to parents Elmer and Margaret (Clemens) Clarke. He was the youngest of four children to be raised in Prior Lake. From a young age, Duane earned his title of class clown. Wherever he went, Duane found a bit of mischief and brought laughter to his friends.
Following his graduation from Prior Lake High School in 1967, Duane joined the United States Army. After serving in the Vietnam War, he returned to Prior Lake where he was introduced to a young woman, Diane Beattie. On September 9, 1972 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Duane and Diane exchanged wedding vows. They were blessed with 48 years together and two loving daughters.
A hardworking man, Duane spent nearly 30 years with Knox Lumber. Ready to venture off on his own, he later started his own building and remodeling company—OTD (Older Than Dirt) Construction. A true craftsman, Duane was proud to see his handy work throughout the Prior Lake area.
Duane was also a member of the Prior Lake VFW and the Minnesota Deer Hunting Association (MDHA). He often helped with hosting high school reunions and coordinating get togethers with his former servicemen. It didn’t matter where he was or what he was doing, Duane’s jovial personality could light up a room.
Above all else, Duane was a dedicated family man. Along with Diane and his girls, they would travel up north to enjoy the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a passion Duane shared with his family. At home, the family spent weekends on Prior Lake with Duane’s parents or visited Diane’s family farm in Owatonna. Duane’s love of family extended to others as well. He was a father figure to many, always taking the time to listen and offer a helping hand. Duane could truly connect with anyone and make them feel special.
Duane was a loving, dependable man who will be greatly missed by his wife, Diane; daughters, Chris (Chad) Schmieg and Melissa (Dave) Kiesler; grandchildren, Maggie (Christian Forar) Swanson, Mason Schmieg, Maranda Schmieg, Kayla Kiesler, Kate Kiesler, and Ava Nicholson; sister, Betty Franek; sisters-in-law, Oliva Clarke and Dody Clarke; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Duane is greeted in Heaven by his parents; brothers, Ronald Clarke and Charles Clarke; brother-in-law, Richard Franek.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake BallardSunderFuneral.com