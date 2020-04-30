Obituary for Duane A. Johnson

Duane Alan Johnson, age 81, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Minneapolis.
Duane was born on October 27, 1938 in Mankato the son of Lawrance and Myrtle (Hansen) Johnson.
He adored his marriage with Paula (Morales), who preceded him in death in 2016.
Duane proudly served in the United States Army, and was a Vietnam War veteran.
He loved his wife, his puppies, and was a hard worker. Duane enjoyed visiting Mexico with Paula.
Duane is survived by his sister, Bev Krall; brother, Merle Johnson; step-son, Roberto Morales; grandsons, Jose, Enrique, Rafael, Miguel, Benito, and Tony; step-daughter, Gina Morales; granddaughters, Sarah and Tina; and great grandchildren.
During the Covid restrictions, a private family services will be held on May 9 at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Officiating is Pastor Gary Kinkel. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
