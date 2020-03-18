Duane A. Winkelman, age 80 of Carver, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Doris and his brother Robert.
Duane will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 58 years, Janice; and his children, David, Debbie (Al), Danney (Christine), Jill (Mike) and Jennifer; and his seven grandchildren, Sean (Val), Krista (Nate), Alex (Stephanie), Nicole, Paul, Averie, Miles; and his three great-grandchildren, Raegan, Ryent and Viviana; his siblings, Madeline (Dean), Pauline (Royce), Fran (Larry), Arlyne (Bob), John; and his in-laws, Bob, Betty, Lois and Jan.
He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather showing us love and humility and will be greatly missed.