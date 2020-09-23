Obituary for Duane F. Gutoske

Duane F. “Mic” Gutoske, age 87, of Savage, died peacefully on September 21, 2020 at Savage Senior Living. Mic was born on April 6, 1933 in Chaska to Mae (Kicker) and Fred Gutoske.
Mic is survived by wife, Carol Sue; sons, Craig (fiancée, Terry), Curt (Amy); grandchildren, Sam (Kayla), Joe, Ellen, Taylor; great-grandson, Finley.
Preceded by parents Fred and Mae and sister, Joyce.
Mic grew up in Chaska, with his older sister, Joyce (1931 to 2000), attending Chaska public schools and graduated in 1951. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Carson, CO. Upon completion of his service, he spent a year attending the University of MN, where he played saxophone in the marching band. He later continued his education at Dunwoody College of Technology.
He met Carol Sue Boche in 1956 and they were married in Chaska in August of 1958. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Beloit, WI. In early 1960, they came back to MN and settled in Savage. After returning to MN, they had two sons, Craig and Curt.
Mic worked as a mechanical draftsman at American Hoist and Derrick in St. Paul for 27 years. He retired in 1995. He also spent 29 years with the City of Savage, first working part-time as the city’s deputy clerk, city clerk and later as a member of the city council.
Mic had many other interests and hobbies. He played softball, golfed, horseshoes, but his real passion was bowling. He was an avid bowler and bowled in many leagues and tournaments for over 60 years. His bowling began at Dan Patch Lanes in Savage where he bowled on several teams. He also participated in 25 national tournaments and was very active in the Minneapolis Bowling Association. Mic was also inducted to the Minneapolis District USBC Bowling Hall of Fame in 2004. He finally retired from bowling in the spring of 2018. He also loved music, playing the clarinet, bugle, drums, and saxophone as well as listening to old-time music. Over the years, he played in the Chaska Drum and Bugle Corps, Shakopee Community Band and the 103rd U.S. Army Band in Fort Carson, CO. He and his wife Carol Sue also loved to play cards. Over the years, they took many vacations throughout the U.S. as well as cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean.
Mic was also a member of the American Legion in Savage, where he was very active for 53 years and held positions as Commander and Chaplain. He volunteered and participated in numerous Legion activities over the years including steak fries, calling bargo, New Year’s Day horseshoe tournaments, parades or just visiting with many friends over a beverage.
Visitation Sunday, September 27, from 3 to 6 PM, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Graveside service Monday 12 p.m. at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens, 400 MN-13 S., Burnsville. A private family funeral will be held. Memorials are preferred to St. James Lutheran Church, Burnsville or to the Savage American Legion Post 643 for a scholarship fund in memory of Mic.
Condolences may be shared at