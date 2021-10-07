Obituary for Duane Kuechle

Duane Kuechle, age 59, of Jordan, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
A visitation was on Friday, October 8 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan and on Saturday, October 9 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. The family is requested masks be worn. Interment at St. Joe’s Catholic Cemetery, Jordan. Memorials preferred and distributed in Duane’s honor by the family.
On January 5, 1962, Albert and Bernice (Mechtel) announced the birth, Duane Alexander. His parents brought him home to the family farm in rural Jordan, where Duane and his younger sister, Corrine became the 4th generation of farmers. He attended St. Johns Catholic School and graduated from Jordan High School, in 1980. After graduating, Duane returned to dedicating his life as a farmer.
Duane married Keri Swecker on October 21, 1995, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Jordan. They were blessed with two boys, Alex, and Anthony. Duane’s passion in life was farming! He was very proud of his accomplishments, especially having Alex and Anthony represent the 5th generation of farmers. In 2014, Duane and his family sold the dairy cows and transitioned into raising Angus Beef. Duane filled his time working at Mystic Lake, as a heavy equipment operator and in maintenance.
Duane always had a deep love for animals. For their 25th wedding anniversary, Duane and Keri purchased a Corvette. They had hopes and dream of traveling and having fun. He was also looking forward to continuing to build the legacy of the Kuechle farm.
Forever loved by wife, Keri; sons, Alex, Anthony; sister, Corrine (Darren) Hampton; niece, Kate Hampton; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles.
