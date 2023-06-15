Obituary for Duane Meier

Duane Meier passed away June 8, 2023. Duane was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Duane was born in 1925. He served our country in the Korean War. After returning home he married Shirley (Hughes) in 1957. He was employed by Valley Oil of Savage for 25 years. Duane was always willing and ready to help get his friends to and from their appointments. He enjoyed watching wrestling; declaring “It’s entertainment!”. Duane enjoyed his church family very much.
Duane was preceded in death by is wife, Shirley (Hughes); his parents, Edward and Rose Meier; his brother, Elmer (Elva); his sister, Dorothy Brinkman (Bud).
He is survived by his sister, Laura Carter (Roy); and his brother-in-law, Gary Hughes (Ruby).
There will be a prayer service on June 23, at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel at St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee.