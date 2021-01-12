Obituary for Duane R. Jorgensen

Duane R. Jorgensen, born on February 1, 1944, died on January 3, 2021 at the age of 76. No local funeral services are planned.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice Jorgensen; his brother-in-law, Charlie Lank; his nephew, Gary Jorgensen; and his best friends, John “Mike” McKinley and Bob Palmer.
Duane is survived by his sister, Judy Lank; his brother, Don Jorgensen; his niece, Brenda Jorgensen; his special friend, Gloria Enger, and their cat, Shadow.
Duane was born in Dayton, Ohio. He was the oldest child of three, each child exactly 17-months apart. Duane graduated from Bowling Green Senior High in 1962. He was part of the band and lettered three years in basketball and football. Growing up Duane enjoyed swimming, bike riding, working on trucks with his dad, playing baseball, playing cards, and playing with the family cats and dogs.
After high school, Duane left Bowling Green to attend Ohio University on a football scholarship. During his second year, a knee injury ended his football career. At that time Duane decided to follow his dad’s footsteps and enter the transportation industry. Duane would later become the owner and operator of his own over the road trucking company.
Duane enjoyed watching old cowboy movies, reading, and spending time with his friends and his pets, who he treated like they were his own children. Duane had the most wonderful dry and witty personality. If you did not know Duane, the first time you met him you might think he was ruff & gruff. But under that intimidating outer shell, was a caring, kind, and gentle soul.
Duane had many friends in the Prior Lake/Jordan area including Dusty and Elaine Manders & family, Terry and Ann McKinley & family, Matt and Robin (“Beeker”) McKinley & family, Cody McKinley & family and Renny Palmer, Bowling Green, Ohio. Duane also had a very special relationship with the staff at Wells Fargo in Prior Lake.
Duane had a very generous heart and supported the following organizations on a regular basis. His family and friends request that in lieu of memorials, you make a donation in his honor; St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Duane knew that his life on Earth was ending but knowing he would be reunited with his dog Ice, as well as his other furry animals, gave him great comfort and peace.
