Obituary for Duane R. Schmieg

Duane Raymond Schmieg, age 67, of Victoria, died peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021 at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 21, 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Father Robert White presiding. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 20, 4 to 7 p.m. also at St. Victoria Catholic Church and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday. The inurnment will be at St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery, Victoria.
Duane was born November 9, 1953 in Shakopee to Sylvester and Dorleen (Notermann) Schmieg, one of 14 children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1971 and then received an associates degree at Anoka Vo-Tech. On May 22, 1976 he married Marilyn Wagner at St. Marks Catholic Church, Shakopee. They had two children. Duane was an employee for 3M for 41 years, retiring in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Dorleen Schmieg, parents-in-law, Jerome and Germaine Wagner, sister, Diane Schmid, brother, Daniel Schmieg, sisters-in-law, Pat Wagner, Alice Grocutt, Shelly Wagner, brother-in-law, Glenn Parpart.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marilyn; children, Rachael Hovey of Savage, Shaun (Sarah) Schmieg of Anamosa, IA; grandchildren, Mckinley and Rosie Hovey, Jenna and Mikayla Schmieg; siblings, Donna (Bob) Lubbers, Debbie (Mark) Worm, Doug (Brenda) Schmieg, Denise (Jerry) Fedie, Dean Schmieg and special friend Cindy Pawelk, Delbert (Heidi) Schmieg, Dion (Kathi) Schmieg, Dawn (Chris) Dammann, Daryl (Trina) Schmieg, Dana (Tasha) Schmieg, David (Jael) Schmieg; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy (Nita) Wagner, Mark Wagner, Ray (Crystal) Wagner, Jeanie (Paul) Klingelhutz, Sharon Parpart, Ellen (Terry) Battcher, Leann (Bob) Baxton, Frank Grocutt; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.